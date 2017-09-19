A man charged with aggravated assault in 2016 after, what police called, a serious assault on the Fort William First Nation in Ontario has been sentenced.

Mark Boucher was sentenced on the charge in court in Thunder Bay on August 30, 2017. He was given one day in jail, which, due to pre-trial custody, was already deemed to have been served. Another charge of pointing a weapon was withdrawn.

Boucher was also sentenced to 18 months probation and is banned from owning weapons for 10 years.

In July, 2016, Boucher was the subject of a manhunt by the Anishinabek Police Service and Ontario Provincial Police after police said he fled Fort William First Nation when they were called about the assault.

Boucher was arrested in Thunder Bay by city police a day later, without incident.