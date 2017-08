Thunder Bay, Ont., police are asking anyone with information about a deceased male found in Marina Park on Sunday to call police or Crime Stoppers.

A 911 call came in around 8:40 a.m. Sunday after a man was found dead in the area of Marina Park at McVicar Creek, police said in a news release.

The Thunder Bay Police Service Criminal Investigation Branch is investigating.

Anyone with information should call police at 684-1200 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or visit www.tipsubmit.com.