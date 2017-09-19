A 22-year-old Thunder Bay, Ont., man has been arrested in connection with a homicide and assault which occurred near the city's Marina Park in August.

Police were called to the area of McVicar Creek, next to the Marina Park overpass on Thunder Bay's north side, the morning of August 6. There, they found the body of 18-year-old Brayden Moonias of Eabametoong First Nation.

A short time later, an injured 52-year-old man was found in the vicinity of Cumberland Street N. and Marina Park Drive.

The police investigation of the homicide and the assault suggested the same individual was responsible for both crimes.

The accused has been charged with second-degree murder, aggravated assault, and two counts of failure to comply with a recognizance.

The accused's name will be released after his first court appearance, which is scheduled for Wednesday, Sept. 20.