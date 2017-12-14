A 23-year-old Marathon, Ont., man is in custody after being found intoxicated and in possession of a restricted firearm earlier this week.

OPP said in a media release that they received a report about a man possibly carrying a loaded firearm on Tuesday evening in the Marathon area.

The male was located and arrested over concerns for public safety, as well as his level of intoxication in a public place.

OPP said a search of the male revealed a restricted firearm with ammunition, as well as a prohibited knife, several pills, cash and other drug-related items.

The male was charged with several weapons- and drug-related offences. He has been remanded into custody, and transported to the Thunder Bay District Jail to await further court hearings, OPP said.

Marathon OPP representatives weren't available Thursday morning, so no other details were immediately available.