The Superior North Greenstone Healthy Kids Community Challenge recently launched its Healthy Kids Community Charter and the town of Marathon, Ont. is the first to pledge its support of the document.
The charter outlines eight guiding principles in four key areas that are important to children's health, said Naomi Giuliano, the local project manager.
"[The charter aims to] help create an environment to support children to be able to make those healthy behaviours and encouraging those healthy behaviours during childhood is important to ensure that children grow into healthy adults," Giuliano said.
According to the Healthy Kids North website, organizations and individuals are encouraged to adopt the these principles in an effort to work towards health for all children in Superior North Greenstone.
Giuliano spoke with Lisa Laco, CBC Superior Morning host, about the Healthy Kids Community Charter. You can listen to that interview here.
You can visit the web site and download the supporting documents here.
