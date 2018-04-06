Skip to Main Content
Marathon OPP charge 62-year-old man with first degree murder in woman's death

A 62-year-old Marathon, Ont. man has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with the death of a 61-year-old woman on Thursday evening.

61-year-old woman found dead in town residence Thursday evening

CBC News ·
OPP in Marathon, Ont. have arrested and charged a 62-year-old man with First Degree Murder in connection with the death 61-year-old Anne Rainville.

Ontario Provincial Police officers said they attended a residence on Michano Drive at approximately 8:30 p.m. on April 5 after reports of a sudden death.

After arriving, police confirmed the death of 61-year-old Anne Rainville.

According to a written statement from police on Friday, there is no concern for public safety.

Officers with the OPP North West Region Crime Unit, Forensic Identification Services and the Criminal Investigation Branch are investigating the death in conjunction with the Office of the Chief Coroner.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact Marathon OPP or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

