Members of the Ontario Provincial Police in Marathon, Ont., along with officials from Wilderness Air say they rescued a pilot on Monday night after his Cessna plane crashed approximately five kilometres northwest of Highway 17 in a heavily wooded area.

Police released a written statement on Tuesday saying they responded to an airplane crash east of Marathon at around 3:20 p.m.

The pilot, a 32-year old man from Edmonton, reportedly started losing power because of a lack of fuel which then forced him to make an emergency landing in a wooded area.

Police said the pilot was able to communicate with officers using his cellphone which helped pinpoint his location. Once found, he was evacuated and transported to a local hospital where he was treated for minor injuries.

The plane was on route to Marathon from Earlton, Ont.