Ontario Provincial Police officers in Marathon, Ont., say a 30-year-old woman was arrested and charged with failing to provide a breath sample and was suspended from driving on Wednesday.

At approximately 3:35 a.m. police said they were conducting a general patrol in Marathon when they saw a vehicle travelling at a high speed.

According to a written release, police conducted a traffic stop and approached the female driver who was alone in the car. Police said officers smelled alcohol and detected other signs of impairment.

Police said when the driver was asked to provide a breath sample, the 30-year-old refused and was subsequently arrested and charged.

Officials said her vehicle was impounded for seven days and she was also given a mandatory 90-day drivers license suspension.

Police said people should contact 911 or police whenever they suspect an impaired driver.