Ontario police forces arrest 9 people in Lake Superior north shore drug bust

Eight men and one woman have been arrested and charged by several Ontario police forces with a number of drug-related offences after officers searched six homes in the northern part of the province.

Ontario Provincial Police, along with the Nishnawbe Aski Police Service and the Anishinabek Police Service laid charges against four men and one woman from Marathon and four men from Pic River First Nation on Thursday.

The charges include multiple counts of possession and trafficking of methamphetamine and cocaine, along with possession of Oxycodone, marijuana, crack cocaine and psychedelic mushrooms.

Police also laid several counts of possession of property obtained by crime.

The accused range in age from 25 to 52.

Officers with warrants searched six homes in Marathon and Pic River First Nation on Thursday, according to a written release from the OPP. The charges stem from an investigation focused on the trafficking of methamphetamine and cocaine in and around Marathon and Pic River, according to police.

The two communities are along the north shore of Lake Superior, east of Thunder Bay.

Police estimated the street value of the drugs seized at around $45,000. Officers also reportedly seized over $1,800 in cash.