Two men from Marathon, Ont. have been charged by Ontario Provincial Police on Sunday after they heard gun shots coming near the scene of another accident that occurred the day before.

According to a written statement released on Monday, officers heard gun shots near the scene of a single motor vehicle accident involving a transport truck carrying cattle on Oct. 28, just west of Marathon on Highway 17 near Little Pic River Bridge.

Two 43-year old men from northwestern Ontario were released at the scene and was given a notice to appear in court on Dec. 5 in Marathon to answer to the charge of theft and careless use of a firearm, OPP said.

Police say the highway remains open to one lane while clean up continues at the scene.

They also want to remind the public that removal of cattle by anyone other than the authorized cleanup company is prohibited.

Motorists who are driving near the area should expect some delays and use caution, according to Monday's statement.