A 52-year-old man from Marathon, Ont. was arrested and charged with driving impaired on Monday night.

According to a written statement issued Wednesday, Marathon OPP said they were called with a report of a possible impaired driver at about 10:50 pm on Monday. Shortly after, officers located a vehicle in a parking lot of a local apartment building, but there was no one in it.

But police then saw the vehicle driving on Hemlo Drive at about 11:15 pm where they made a traffic stop to check the sobriety of the driver.

As a result, police found the 52-year-old driver operating the vehicle with over 80 mgs of alcohol in his blood.

Officers then arrested and charged the man with impaired driving. He is scheduled to appear in court on April 11, 2018.