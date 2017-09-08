A 42-year-old woman from Marathon, Ont., is dead after a motor vehicle collision involving an SUV and tractor trailer on Thursday afternoon. She has been identified as Natalie Gravelle.

Ontario Provincial Police in Marathon said the crash occurred at about 5:50 p.m. at the junction of Peninsula Road (Highway 626) and Highway 17 in Marathon Township.

Police said a Jeep Cherokee SUV was struck broadside as it pulled out from Peninsula Road and onto Highway 17.

The SUV was struck by a tractor trailer that was travelling eastbound on Highway 17, but had entered the turning lane at the Peninsula Road junction in order to pass two other eastbound tractor trailers.

The driver of the tractor trailer was uninjured.