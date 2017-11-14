Ontario Provincial Police officers in Marathon, Ont. say they've arrested and charged a 25-year old man with a number of fraud-related chargers after a single motor vehicle collision on Highway 17 in Coldwell Township — about 10 kilometres west of Marathon.

Police said that on Nov. 11 am eastbound Ford F150 pickup truck lost control and left the roadway entering the south ditch. The vehicle eventually came to rest against a rock cut when the driver was reportedly unable to drive it out of the ditch.

According to a written statement released by the OPP on Monday, officers became suspicious with the information they were given while speaking with the male driver and female passenger.

After some investigation, police said the 25-year old man from Scarborough, Ont. was charged with using someone else's identity to avoid arrest, use of a forged document and failure to comply with a recognizance.

The female passenger was not charged, police said, and both the occupants were not injured during the collision.

After the incident, the pair was reportedly found travelling to Sault Ste. Marie, Ont. in a taxi.

Officers said they subsequently arrested the 25-year old man and transported him back to Marathon.

He was remanded to a court date in Thunder Bay on Nov. 16 and is being held at the district jail until then.

The vehicle was impounded for seven days, police said, and the driver was subsequently charged under the Highway Traffic Act with driving while under suspension in Ontario for unpaid fines, police said.

The 25-year old man was issued two summonses and will be back in court in Marathon in February, 2018 to answer to the traffic act charges.