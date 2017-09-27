A 28-year-old Manitouwadge, Ont., man is facing several impaired driving-related charges after allegedly speeding recklessly through the town and fleeing police.

Manitouwadge OPP said they were notified at about 11:50 p.m. on Monday about a motor vehicle driving fast and squealing tires, in the town.

Driver flees police

Officers reportedly patrolled the area and located a black and white pickup truck in the parking lot of the town's golf course. Police said the vehicle was fish-tailing and spinning its wheels in the gravel lot.

The truck then left the lot and police attempted a traffic stop; the vehicle immediately sped up and fled the scene.

The driver was soon stopped on a dead-end street, police said, and officers blocked it in. The man was ordered out of the vehicle, and police subsequently determined he was impaired by alcohol.

The man was arrested and charged with several offences, including impaired driving, fleeing police, possession of marijuana, disobeying a stop sign, driving a motor vehicle with no plates, and driving without insurance, police said.

He's due in court in Manitouwadge on November 8. The man is not in custody.