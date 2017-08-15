An 83-year-old man from Manitouwadge, Ont., is dead following a single vehicle collision Monday afternoon on the highway that links the northern Ontario community to Highway 17, says Ontario Provincial Police.

Julian Hawarish was the driver and only person in a truck travelling north on Highway 614 around 12:45 p.m., when it crossed the southbound lane and struck a rock cut, police stated in a written release issued Tuesday.

Emergency services, including the Manitouwadge Fire Department, Superior North EMS and OPP from Manitouwadge and Marathon were called to the scene, police said.

Hawarish was pronounced dead at the scene.

Highway 614 was closed for about an hour Monday, police said, then opened to one lane of traffic for about eight hours while on-scene investigators were looking into the incident.

Police said they continue to investigate.