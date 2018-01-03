A former physician in Manitouwadge, Ont., committed an act of professional misconduct, according to the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Ontario.

Dr. Peter Cote signed a Cease to Practice in March of 2017, but was not formally disciplined until December, 2017.

In its decision, the college said Cote was employed in Manitouwadge as part of a Physician Health Program (PHP) as a resolution to an "incapacity matter."

Cote moved to the northwestern Ontario community in November 2012 for a three year contract.

In June 2014, the college noted Cote had missed a urine screening, had a positive urine screen and was not attending work as he should have.

In June 2015, the college was notified that Cote had failed to abide by the terms of his contract, by missing appointments with the person monitoring his performance, had failed to act on a referral to a therapist, and did not reach out for help when he experience a reoccurrence of some of his mental health symptoms.

Cote also was using sample prescription medications from his office to supplement his own personal prescriptions.

Cote's contract was eventually terminated.

In its decision, the college said Cote had already signed a Cease to Practice order, and will have to pay the college $5,500 in costs.

Two complaints

The report from the college notes two complaints were raised while he practiced in Manitouwadge.

One was his failure to attend the emergency room at the hospital in Manitouwadge four times over a weekend when a person was complaining about headaches. Cote allegedly accused the patient of self-prescribing narcotics and playing up the illness to obtain pain medication.

That patient was eventually airlifted from Manitouwadge and diagnosed with raised intracranial pressure, requiring referral to neurosurgery.

A second complaint was launched after Cote prescribed medication to a patient without actually seeing them.

In that case, a hearing committee from the college suggested Cote take training courses to further his knowledge.

Cote signed the Cease to Practice document just after that complaint was investigated.