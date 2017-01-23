A man took a risky route in rescuing his pets from the Kaminisitquia River in Thunder Bay, Ont., on Sunday morning.

Fire Rescue in the city reported in a written release Sunday that the department received a call about a person who had gone into the river to retrieve his dogs who had fallen through the ice.

The man was fortunate to make it safely back to shore with his dogs, as the incident could have "easily turned tragic as survival time in icy water is short," Fire Rescue officials stated in the release.

Fire Rescue are reminding people not to risk their lives for their pets, and to be aware of constantly changing ice conditions.