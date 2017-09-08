Thunder Bay police have charged a 23-year-old man for a series of thefts on the city's north side, including a robbery of a Mac's store that occurred earlier this month.

In a media release issued Friday, police said officers responded to reports of thefts from vehicles in the area of Summit Avenue at about 2:45 a.m. Thursday. When officers arrived, and spoke with the complainants, they learned vehicle windows had been smashed, and items taken from inside.

Foot pursuit

Officers located the suspect just before 3 a.m. in the 200 block of High Street S., and a foot pursuit ensued, with the suspect being apprehended on Crown Street.

Items taken from the cars were discovered nearby, and a further search of the area revealed two other vehicles had their windows smashed.

The suspect was charged with four counts of mischief under $5,000, three counts of theft under $5,000, one count of theft over $5,000, and breach of probation and resisting arrest in connection with the car break-ins.

Charged over two other robberies

He was taken to the Balmoral Street police station, and was then charged in connection with two other north-side robberies from earlier this month. One took place at the Court Street Safeway store on Sept. 6, and another occurred at the Mac's store on Oliver Road on Sept. 2.

He appeared in court on Friday, and was remanded in custody.