A 38-year-old man wanted in connection with a weekend homicide in Iowa has been arrested after attempting to enter Canada at a northwestern Ontario border crossing.

The man, who was the subject of a warrant, was identified by Canadian border agents on Sunday at the Fort Frances/International Falls crossing.

He was returned to the United States and turned over to the Koochining County sheriff's office.

The man was wanted by police as a material witness in a shooting on Saturday at an apartment complex in Johnston, Iowa, a suburb of Des Moines.

Representatives of the Canada Border Services Agency were not immediately available for comment on Monday, nor were representatives of United States Customs and Border Patrol (CPB).

However, in a statement released after the arrest, International Falls Port Director Anthony Jackson said the arrest "demonstrates the continued cooperation between CPB and various state and local law enforcement agencies."

"The apprehension of individuals with outstanding warrants along the U.S. – Canadian border is a critical element of our border security efforts."