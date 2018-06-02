In Magnus' Migration Paths student actors imagine life through the eyes of a refugee

A new production opening on the Magnus Theatre stage in Thunder Bay, Ont. on Monday is aimed at helping people to understand and emphasize with the experiences of refugees who come to Canada.

Migration Paths is the latest production in Magnus' annual Collective Creation Project series, in which teen actors work with theatre professionals to write and perform a play that tackles a social issue.

This year's production draws on the real stories of seven students who came to Thunder Bay from Syria, said Danielle Chandler, the theatre and eduction director at Magnus.

"We were approached by the Thunder Bay Multicultural Association last spring, and they had some newly landed Syrian students who wanted to tell their stories ... and so we introduced them to the Collective Creations project and it was something they were excited about and so we began working from there," she said.

The process involved interviews with Syrian students who shared their experiences.

From there, the high school students who wrote the play imagined what it might be like if war came to Canada, forcing people here to seek sanctuary elsewhere.

The whole process was eye-opening, said 14-year-old Brook Malone, one of the students who wrote and performs in the play.

"I was really shocked that somebody my age could have gone through all that ... I was shocked at how strong they are and how they got to be there," she said, referring to the refugees who shared their stories for the production.

She said she hopes Migration Paths will help to counter any prejudice against newcomers to Canada.

That's the whole purpose of the Collective Creation Project, said Chandler — to encourage empathy and understanding. Theatre can be a powerful tool to reach people, she added.

"I think our community, and probably every community could stand to learn from other people's stories."

Migration Paths plays June 4 and June 5 at 7:30 p.m. and June 6 at 10:30 a.m. at Magnus theatre.