Police in Thunder Bay, Ont., say they're looking for two suspects in a reported robbery of a Mac's convenience store early Friday morning.

According to a written release issued Friday afternoon, two males entered the Mac's on Arthur Street at around 12:30 a.m. armed with a baseball bat and a knife. One of the males allegedly approached the clerk with his face covered.

While the two were in the store, police said a 28-year-old woman entered the building and was approached by the suspect with the knife. Both suspects left the store on foot after getting money and cigarettes, police said, adding that no one was hurt.

One of the males is described as five-feet-seven-inches tall with a thin build, wearing all-black clothing. The other is described as being five-feet-10-inches tall with a thin build, short black hair and bruising on the face. Police said he was wearing a black hoodie, grey pants and white shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Thunder Bay police or Crime Stoppers.