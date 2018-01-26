Thunder Bay, Ont., police are searching for two suspects after a convenience store was robbed early Thursday morning.

Police say the incident occurred shortly after midnight on January 25, at the Mac's on Oliver Road.

Two males entered the store, their faces covered. One of them produced a knife and demanded money, while the second male took a number of packs of cigarettes.

One suspect is described as about five-foot-eight, and was wearing black pants with a white vertical stripe, and a black hoodie with a white Nike swoosh logo on the front.

The second suspect is described as having a thin build, and was wearing black pants with white stripes along the legs, a multi-coloured plaid winter jacket, and a black hood.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Thunder Bay police or Crime Stoppers.