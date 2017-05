Thunder Bay Police are investigating a robbery at the Mac's Mart on North Edward Street.

In a statement released today, police said that five men dressed in dark clothing entered the store just before 11:00 p.m., two carrying knives and one carrying a baseball bat.

The men then smashed a cooler with the bat and stole cigarettes before fleeing on foot.

Police officers found the lone employee unharmed.

Police are asking anyone with information about the robbery to contact TBPS.