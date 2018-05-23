Thunder Bay Police search for male suspect in Mac's store robbery

Thunder Bay police say a 23-year-old employee at the Mac's Convenience Store on Red River Road was taken to hospital for medical attention after a robbery.

According to a written statement, a male entered the Mac's store around 12:30 a.m. on Wednesday and used a weapon to demand money from the employee.

Police said the employee was then led out of the store to the Picton Street area. He was threatened and injured during an altercation with the male before he was able to run away and receive help from a citizen who provided first aid and contacted police.

The employee was then transported to hospital by ambulance from a Blucher Street address but has since been released, according to Wednesday's statement.

Police describe the suspect as being in his early 20s, thin build with short black hair. He was wearing a red Air Jordan baseball cap on backwards and a black Toronto Raptors basketball jersey with the #4 and "Bosh" on the back. He was also wearing red shoes and ripped jeans.

Anyone with information regarding the robbery or who can identify the male suspect involved is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.