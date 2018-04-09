Thunder Bay police search for female suspect in Mac's store robbery

Thunder Bay, Ont. police are asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect seen in video surveillance at the Mac's Convenience store on Waterloo Street.

Police said a male employee reported that a woman entered the store with a mask and demanded cigarettes and cash just before 4 a.m. on April 9.

The woman left the store on foot, heading southbound on Waterloo Street towards Kingsway Avenue, according to a written statement issued on Monday.

Police said the female suspect was seen wearing black leggings, grey boots with fur around the top and a black puffy nylon parka with black fur at the back of the jacket.

Anyone who can identify the suspect or has any information regarding this incident is asked to contact police or crime stoppers.