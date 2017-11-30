Police in Thunder Bay, Ont., say they're looking for a suspect reportedly involved in a Mac's convenience store robbery in the early morning hours of Nov. 25.

At around 1:15 a.m. a male suspect reportedly entered the Mac's store on Arthur Street armed with a hammer. Police said the man also had his face covered with a bandana when he demanded the 23-year old male clerk open the till.

The suspect fled the store on-foot with two other individuals, according to a written statement from police issued Thursday.

Police are asking for the public's help in identifying the suspect. He is described as being approximately five-feet-seven-inches tall with a thin build. Police said he was wearing a black, long-sleeved shirt and pants, black footwear and a black baseball cap with the Nike sign in white.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Thunder Bay police or Crime Stoppers.