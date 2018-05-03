Mac's robbery suspect pulls syringe on clerk in Thunder Bay

A Mac's convenience store on Arthur Street was robbed at syringe point early Thursday morning.

Thunder Bay police said a male went into the store at about 5:30 a.m. and attempted to use a debit card. But when the PIN number failed, he reportedly pulled out a syringe and demanded money.

The suspect then left with a small amount of cash.

The male clerk was not physically injured.

Police are now asking the public to help identify the suspect. He is described as being approximately 20 years old, five-feet-ten-inches tall with a thin build and short brown hair. At the time, he was wearing a plaid bush jacket, dark pants and brown footwear.

The Thunder Bay Police Service has posted a video of the suspect on its website.

Anyone who can identify the suspect is asked to contact the police or Crimestoppers.