Police in Thunder Bay are searching for a male suspect after a Mac's store on the north side of the northwestern Ontario city was robbed on the weekend.

A male armed with a knife entered the convenience store at the corner of Oliver Road and High Street at about 4:20 pm on Saturday, police said in a written release Tuesday.

Police did not say what was stolen during the robbery, but said there were no injuries.

The suspect is described as being in his 20's to 30's with a thin build.

He was wearing a black and blue two-tone jacket, white hat, light blue or grey pants and black footwear.

The suspect was last seen running westbound on John Street.

Anyone with information is asked to call Thunder Bay police or Crime Stoppers.