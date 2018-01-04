The Thunder Bay Police have released three videos on their website of robberies that occurred at various Mac's Convenience Stores in the city during the last week of December and are asking for the public's help in identifying the suspects involved.

According to a media statement on Wednesday, officers were called to a robbery at the Mac's store on Oliver Road at around 11:30 p.m. on December 28.

Police said a male suspect entered the store with his face covered, and proceeded to go behind the counter to demand money and cigarettes.

The suspect left the store after acquiring the items and the 27-year-old employee was not injured, according to Wednesday's written release.

The male suspect is described to be about 6'0" tall with a heavy build. He was last seen wearing a grey or green hoodie and black athletic pants with a double strip down the leg. He was wearing a ski mask.

Cumberland Street store

The second Mac's Convenience Store robbery took place on December 30 just before 2 a.m. at the Cumberland Street location.

Police said a 24-year-old male cashier was approached by another man carrying a knife with his face covered.

The male suspect demanded money and left the store with some cash.

Police said the cashier was not injured.

In a written statement the suspect is described as a fair skin male, approximately 5'5" tall and 180 lbs. He was seen wearing a black hoodie with three white stripes on the left sleeve as well as a black baseball cap.

The third robbery occurred at the same Mac's Convenience Store on Cumberland Street the very next day on December 31 just before 10:30 p.m.

A male suspect described to be around 5'10" tall with a medium build entered the store with a knife and demanded money from the 24-year-old employee, according to police.

Police said in a written statement that the suspect left with a small amount of cash and the employee was not injured.

The suspect is a Caucasian male with a thin face and brown facial hair.

Police said he was wearing a black jacket with a dark blue or grey hoodie underneath it, grey joggers with writing on the left leg, black shoes with white rubber soles and black gloves.

Anyone with information about any of these three incidents or can identify the male suspects in the videos is asked to contact police or crime stoppers.