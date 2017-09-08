Hundreds of people are expected to gather at the waterfront in Thunder Bay on Saturday, for an orientation, and celebration welcoming a new group of Indigenous post-secondary students to the city.

The 4th annual Maadaadizi orientation is a collaboration between multiple education organizations and communities that is meant to connect First Nations students with services and support in the northwestern Ontario city, said Yolanda Twance, the coordinator of Aboriginal culture and support services at Lakehead University.

"The message that we would want to share with all of our students is, you know number one we are proud of their success and the things they are accomplishing through their post-secondary studies and, just that, we're here for them," she said, "whether it's the institutions that are here for the students or the different funding agencies, we're here to support those students."

In Ojibway, Maadaadizi means 'he or she starts a journey.'

The event, taking part at Marina Park, will include information booths, activities for kids, and entertainment, featuring music from singer-songwriter Nick Sherman, and country musician Crystal Shawanda, who is travelling from Nashville for the show. Former professional hockey player Ted Nolan will give a keynote speach.

Singer-songwriter Nick Sherman, of Sioux Lookout, Ont., will be playing at Maadaadizi 2017. (http://www.nicksherman.ca/)

This year's orientation is expected to be the best attended yet, said Twance. Close to 150 students are expected to come, bringing with them friends and family, and anyone is welcome to attend.

Twance said that through the event, the organizers want to highlight the positive aspects of studying in Thunder Bay.

"Too often in the news, it's all the negative issues that affect Aboriginal peoples, so we want to use this event as a way to promote our students and the success that they're having."

Maadaadizi 2017 takes place Saturday September 9 from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Marina Park.

The event is a collaboration of Lakehead University, Confederation College, Eabametoong First Nation, Fort William First Nation, Matawa Education, Northern Nishnawbe Education Council, Oshki-Pimache-O-Win and 7 Generations Institute.