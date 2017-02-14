A woman in Thunder Bay, Ont. says an edited, one minute video she shot depicting two lynx shadowing each other, then engaging in a brief scrap has received a lot of attention.

Katie Green said she and her boyfriend came across the animals Friday evening as they were driving into town in the John Street Road area.

"We saw something lying in the middle of a driveway, when we got closer, what we thought was maybe one of the neighbourhood dogs or cats was actually a lynx," she told CBC News Tuesday.

"Out of the corner of my eye, I saw a second one approaching the one that was lying down and then they both started walking down the road so we followed them," she continued.

"Then they started fighting in one of the neighbour's driveways."

Green said she's seen a lynx in her own yard before, which is south of the city, but never where she came across the duelling cats on Friday.

"I was holding my phone, thankfully, so I didn't have to fumble for it or anything," she said.

Green said the animals didn't appear to be hurt after the encounter.

"After the fight they kind of just sat and growled [at] each other for probably about three minutes," she said.

The whole situation was memorable, she said.

"We were pretty in shock, we just kept watching the video over and over again," she said, laughing.

"I think I watched it probably a hundred times that night."