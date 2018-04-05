Unofficial vote results back proposed new Lakehead University athletics centre

Lakehead University students have voted nearly 80 per cent in favour of raising student fees to help fund a proposed new athletics centre on the school's Thunder Bay, Ont., campus.

While the results are still unofficial according to the student union, the vote shows strong support for the 30,000 square-foot facility.

The Lakehead University Student Union board will meet within the next couple of weeks to ratify the vote, allowing for any possible complaints to come forward and for the voting process to be confirmed, said Farhan Yousaf, the student union's vice president of operations and finance.

Nearly 2,500 people cast a vote in the referendum which asked students whether they'd support a $49.50-per-term fee to pay for the proposed centre, which would be attached to the existing fieldhouse and "hangar" facilities.

Fees won't actually increase until the centre is constructed and its doors open, Yousaf added.

Should the vote be confirmed, Yousaf said that consultations will subsequently take place between the student body, student union and the athletics department over the design of the facility.

"I think our role would be to make sure student voices are heard and students are represented on the design of the building," he said. "Because that was what was promised and we want to make sure that promise is upheld."