A 27-year-old Kenora, Ont., man has been found dead in the Winnipeg River after he was reported missing on Sunday while canoeing, according to Ontario Provincial Police.

The body of Luc Baron was found in the river by police divers on Monday, OPP stated in a written release issued Tuesday. A post mortem examination was scheduled for Tuesday in Kenora.

Police reported that Baron and two women were on the water in a canoe on Sunday when it capsized in an area where there was a current. The women were able to make it to shore and call for help.

At the time, police and civilian boats searched for Baron without success.

None of the three was wearing a life-jacket when the boat capsized, police said.

Investigators continue to look into the incident, the OPP said.