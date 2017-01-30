A young male has been arrested for voyeurism at Lakehead University's Chancellor Paterson Library, according to a communications bulletin from the school.

The university said school security responded quickly when they were alerted to an incident Friday evening.

Security personnel helped Thunder Bay police officers apprehend the suspect, according to Lakehead University.

Few details were provided about Friday's incident, including whether it was directly tied to two other reports in 2016 of students being filmed without their consent at the library. One of those incidents reportedly involved a male suspect.

After the second incident was reported Nov. 30, university president Brian Stevenson promised heightened security at the library; at the same time, the investigation was turned over to the Thunder Bay Police Service.

People at the university are being reminded to always be vigilant and to immediately report suspicious activity to campus security or police.