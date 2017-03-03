Lakehead University is putting the spotlight on the research it does, with sustainability the theme of this year's research and innovation week, which officially kicks off Friday.

One component of the Thunder Bay, Ont. school's week-long schedule of events, will be a round-table discussion on mercury pollution in the water.

It's a timely issue, with ongoing concerns about mercury poisoning in Grassy Narrows and Wabaseemoong First Nations in northwestern Ontario.

"We'll have a discussion about the issues that continue to go on about mercury in the water — a thing we don't pay enough attention to," said Andrew Dean, Lakehead's vice president of research and innovation.

"It's about sustainability and how it impacts communities."

The discussion on Monday at the Thunder Bay Art Gallery starts at 7 p.m., and is expected to feature a number of scientists as well as Judy Da Silva, an internationally-recognized activist for First Nations rights, the environment and peace.

Concentrating on sustainability

According to Dean, the sustainability theme of this year's research and innovation week is something the university and its researchers have been focusing on for some time now.

"The university has been really concentrating on sustainability over the last three of four years, and sustainability as a theme for our week seemed very timely," he said.

Andrew Dean is the vice president of research and innovation at Lakehead University. (Supplied by Lakehead University)

The topic goes beyond the environment, he added, saying that sustainability includes things like health and partnerships with communities.

Other highlights of the week include a series of displays at Intercity Shopping Centre on Saturday, featuring topics like neuroscience and drones, as well as a set-up by the university's student-run organization aimed at introducing kids to science.

In addition, James Green, the director of NASA's planetary science division will speak at Lakehead on Wednesday.