The Lakehead Region Conservation Authority (LRCA) is turning to social media as it combats a recurring, and frustrating, problem in its conservation areas: vandalism.

The LRCA runs eight conservation areas, and two publicly-accessible forest management properties; all are owned by the agency, except Mission Island Marsh, which is under a long-term lease from the City of Thunder Bay.

And while the vast majority of users are respectful and use the areas as they're intended to be used, there are also too many people doing things like starting fires in washrooms and parking lots, ripping down signs, stealing coin donation boxes, and littering, said Ryan Mackett, the LRCA's community stewardship and public relations officer.

Fires, litter among problems faced

"We've got these beautiful areas that are intended for recreational uses, and we're envisioning people coming out and birdwatching and hiking and trail running and launching their boats, and wildlife viewing, and all of these really cool things that you can do in our natural areas," he said. "And you've got some people that go out there and just do these things that ruin it for everybody."

And the LRCA doesn't have the resources to combat the issue directly. In fact, they often struggle to repair the damage done.

Take the coin boxes, for example, which allow people to leave small donations to help the LRCA maintain its conservation areas.

"We traditionally have the big, green metal coin boxes," Mackett said. "We've had people roll up and chain them to the back of their truck and literally rip them out of the concrete. We've had people take plasma cutters, and torch them to cut them open."

"The amount of money that someone gets out of that coin box is likely $10-$20 at most."

The LRCA doesn't have the money to keep replacing them, however, Macket said.

Social media raising awareness

Social media is helping raise awareness, however, Mackett said.

"The LRCA is just recently on social media as of January," he said. "Having that direct communication link to our user base ... we're able to address some of these situations."

"If we issue a press release that says 'please don't litter,' that may or may not get a lot of traction, but when we post on social media a picture of a sea of garbage at Cascades, and we say 'this is what our crew spent the entire day cleaning up,' that is a call to action."

Social media has another use for the LRCA, too — combating misinformation.

The LRCA is a private landowner, and under the conservation authorities act, is able to set rules and regulations for its land, Mackett said. But, he added, people may not know that, nor which parks in the Thunder Bay area the LRCA actually owns.

They may also not know that things like alcohol, campfires of off-leash dogs aren't allowed on LRCA property.

"People genuinely may not know that Cascades isn't a city park," Mackett said. "People might not know that alcohol isn't allowed in our conservation areas."

People also may not know about how they can support the LRCA.

Macket said, based on traffic counters, that about one per cent of users support the LRCA through donating, paying a volunartary $2-per-day parking fee, or purchasing an Explore card, which allows for parking for a year at any LRCA property.

Hoping community comes together

"That money literally goes to gas in our lawnmowers, or money for new shovels to dig a hole for a post for a new interpretive panel," Mackett said. "We're trying to offer people as many ways as possible for them to conveniently assist us with what we're trying to do."

"What we're hoping for is the community to come together, recognize things that are happening that shouldn't be, and setting a standard," he said. "We want people to respect the fact that we offer these areas for people to enjoy."