The number of Bigfoot sightings in the Thunder Bay area is on the rise.

Not the real thing, mind you. Rather, the sightings are coming in the form of an artist's striking rendition of the legendary cryptid, which is featured on a new T-shirt design released by the distinctly-scientific Lakehead Region Conservation Authority (LRCA).

"I can safely say that there are no Sasquatch sightings in any of our conservation areas," said Ryan Mackett, the LRCA's community stewardship and public relations officer and the designer of the Sasquatch shirt.

Rather, Mackett said, the design is meant to both raise awareness of the LRCA, and encourage people to get out and explore the agency's conservation areas — the shirt carries the LRCA's Explore logo on its back.

"It's meant to be a tongue-in-cheek, fun little thing to throw out there," Mackett said. "I know there's a lot of people that like Sasquatch and the whole Bigfoot mythology, and the area kind of lends itself to that."

The shirt features a rather intimidating-looking Sasquatch silhouetted against a full moon amidst a dark treeline.

"The treeline is a bunch of different photos of trees that I took at Mills Block [Forest], and my colleague took at Hurkett Cove Conservation Area," Macket said. "I went through the whole process of digitizing them and vectorizing them and making them suitable for a logo."

Design a 'departure'

The Sasquatch itself was hand-drawn by Mackett.

"It's a departure from our other designs, which are all animals and insects and different creatures that you're likely to see in our conservation areas," he said. "We've re-branded in the past couple of years — we have a new logo, new colours, new website, we're finally on social media."

"We're just trying to really get our name out there."

"We don't want to take away from our official capacity, but we also want to remind people that we do like to have fun here, and that it's a lot of fun to come out and explore the conservation areas."

The shirts cost $20, and are available at the LRCA's office on Conservation Road in Thunder Bay. They'll also be for sale at various public events taking place throughout the year.