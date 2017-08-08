The true story of a lost dog in Quetico Park near Atikokan, Ont., has become the basis of a new children's book.

While A Most Unusual Journey in Quetico Park is considered fiction, it is based on the story of Kali, a seven-year-old golden retriever/border collie mix, belonging to the Kareken family of North Carolina.

The dog who was swept away in the violent rapids of Rebecca Falls in August 2016.

Miraculously, the dog was found alive after 10 days in the wilderness, shocking her family members who had returned brokenhearted to the United States, believing Kali was gone for good.

Cindy Sakiyama and Elizabeth Straiton wrote "A Most Unusual Journey in Quetico Park" as a fundraiser for the group the works to preserve the park, Sakiyama told CBC. (Heather Kitching/CBC)

Illustrator Cindy Sakiyama said she first learned of Kali's story on the Ontario Parks blog and wondered what kind of adventures the dog had been on before reuniting with its family.

The book imagines what happened to Kali during those days in the wilderness.

"We wanted to have some imagination and some creativity with the story," author Elizabeth Straiton added.

Sakiyama said the book will also raise money for the Friends of Quetico Park, a group that works to preserve the park.

She also said she the book itself could help educate children about safe, no trace camping.