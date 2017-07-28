Ontario Provincial Police have charged 10 people from the northern Ontario communities of Longlac and Kapuskasing after a two-month investigation into methamphetamine trafficking.

In total, 54 charges were laid after police executed a total of four search warrants on Thursday in the Greenstone area, provincial police stated in a written release issued Friday morning.

The investigation centred around Longlac and its surrounding areas, Det. Sgt. Jamie Ball, with the OPP's organized crime bureau, told CBC News, adding that this was the largest investigation into methamphetamine trafficking in the Greenstone area in recent memory.

Other drugs seized by police included cocaine, cannabis and Ritalin, according to the OPP.

Most of the charges against the accused included trafficking in methamphetamine and other drugs, possession of property obtained by crime and other assorted charges. A 37-year-old Longlac man also faces a number of firearms-related charges.

Eight of the 10 people charged are from Longlac, police said, while the other two are from Kapuskasing.

Police also reportedly seized $1,500 in cash and three firearms. The estimated street value of the drugs was around $16,000, according to the OPP.