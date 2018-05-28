Memorial planned for Long Lake 58 church site

The chief of Long Lake 58 First Nation says her community plans to make sure they don't forget the historic church that stood on the community's territory for nearly 70 years.

The Church of the Infant Jesus was built on the First Nation's territory, on the shore of Long Lake, in 1949. Last week, it was destroyed when a grass fire spread to the aging structure.

Now, Long Lake 58 Chief Veronica Waboose says the community plans to build a monument on the site to mark the church and recognize its importance to the community.

A 'sacred place'

She called the site a "sacred place."

"Our priest was buried there," she said. "We want to build a monument for him, and the church that was there."

No firm plans for the monument are in place yet. Waboose said the site still needs to be cleaned up, as there is concern over the asbestos the church contained.

Wednesday's fire at the church, she said, was a shock for the community, as the church played an important part in their lives prior to its closure in 1996.

"Part of our history's gone," Waboose said. "Where we baptized our kids, where we buried our people that passed away, where I got married."

Tourist attraction

Waboose said the community had been attempting to get funding to restore the old church, which was located at a point that stretched out into Long Lake.

"They'd stop there and they'd take pictures," she said. "We wanted to turn it into a tourist attraction so we could keep it open for the people to walk in, look around."

"We wanted to do a marina ... and beautify that place," Waboose said, adding the restoration would have allowed the church to be used for services again as well.

The cause of the grass fire, she said, remains under investigation.