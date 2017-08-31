The final concert of this summer's Live on the Waterfront series rang out in Thunder Bay on Wednesday night. Locals the Honest Heart Collective, Cold Lake Sun and La Reese wrapped up the year in style.

Ash Young, Thunder Bay's event supervisor says that the summer was a success, despite some less than ideal weather at times. The first concert of the series, featuring singer/songwriter White Buffalo was "basically washed-out" said Young.

"It kind of created one of those magical moments in events, when about 100 people were down here on the waterfront and he played through the storm, and it was incredible," said Young.

White Buffalo keeps the show going, even though the weather wasn't cooperating. (CBC )

Despite the rain, Young said that 5,000 more people attended the events this year, compared to last year.

As for next year, Young says that he hopes to increase the production value, via lighting and sound improvements. He said agents are already calling him for next year's events, too.

"I think we'll be able to keep attracting bands, we do very good with the hospitality end of things, as well as the production," said Young. "I don't see why we can't keep building on this to make it even better next year."