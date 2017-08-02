Music fans in Thunder Bay, Ont., will get a taste of classic French jazz and chanson this evening, as Martin Blanchet performs at Live on the Waterfront with his quintet Café Paris.

Blanchet is a bassist with the Thunder Bay Symphony Orchestra, a music educator at Lakehead University and a choir conductor for the Club Canadien Français de Thunder Bay.

He launched the project nearly two years ago with fellow symphony-members Katie Stevens and Jean-François Breton, fellow Lakehead faculty-member Dino Pepe, and local guitarist Kyle Shushack.

The theme of their show is essential songs of French chanson mixed with some jazz from the Hot Club of France era, Blanchet told CBC.

"We sing like Piaf, Brell ... and also earlier jazz of that era in France ... Django Reinhardt, Stephane Grapelli, this kind of style," Blanchet said.

Tonight's set will also feature a number from the late iconic Quebecois artist Felix LeClerc, he added.

Live on the Waterfront starts at 6 p.m. Wednesday and also features performances by Danny Johnson and the Roosters.

It will be hosted by the CBC's Cathy Alex.