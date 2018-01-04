Conservation officers at the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry in Nipigon, Ont. and Kemptville near Ottawa have issued fines against three men for leaving behind a "significant amount of litter" in a provincial park in October of 2016.

According to a written release by officials on Thursday three men have each been fined with $500 for littering in at a moose hunting camp in Sedgman Lake Provincial Park — located approximately 430 kilometres northeast of Thunder Bay, Ont.

Conservation officers said they received a tip about a large amount of garbage left behind at the nature reserve. After some investigation, officers said they determined that the hunters had been camped at the location during an early season moose hunt.

At the end of their hunt, officials said the three men vacated the site but left behind tarps, beer cans, a barbecue and other garbage.

The matter was heard in the Ontario Court of Justice in Geralton on Dec 19.