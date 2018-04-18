Lisa Laco, the host of CBC Thunder Bay's Superior Morning, has been named one of the city's Citizens of Exceptional Achievement.

Laco received a Good Citizen Award at this year's ceremony, which took place Tuesday night.

"We couldn't be more proud here" said Michael Dick, executive producer of CBC Thunder Bay. "Lisa is a true community champion."

The Good Citizen Awards recognize individuals who have made "outstanding volunteer contributions in Thunder Bay for a minimum of five years."

Laco has volunteered as a host and emcee for a number of organizations over the years, including the Thunder Bay Food Bank, Thunder Bay Victim Services, the Salvation Army, Thunder Bay Art Gallery, and Raag Rung Music Circle.

"It is Lisa's preparation, her professional delivery and her confidence on stage that help many groups succeed in achieving their fundraising goals," the awards program states. "Lisa is a very compassionate person who uses her passion to inspire others to help make our world a better place."

CBC Thunder Bay's Lisa Laco.

She was one of 60 people who were recognized on Tuesday at the Vahalla Inn.

The ceremony also included presentations of Youth Awards, which is given to people under age 21 who've worked as volunteers for at least two years, and Spirit of Thunder Bay Awards, which were presented to people with more than 15 years' experience as a volunteer.

"There were so many awesome people there [Tuesday] night," Laco said on Wednesday's edition of Superior Morning. "Just listening to those stories, you feel good about Thunder Bay. You really do."

"Volunteers keep this city going," she said. "It was just a great evening. Thank you to the City of Thunder Bay for doing this — it meant a lot to everybody there last night."

Laco was nominated by the Thunder Bay Art Gallery.