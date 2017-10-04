A 25-year-old man has been charged in connection with what Thunder Bay police are calling a "serious assault" on the city's south side.

The reported assault, police said, occurred at about 3:20 p.m. on October 1 at a housing complex in the area of Limbrick and James Streets. Three assailants were allegedly involved and one victim, police said.

Police have identified all three people they say carried out the attack, according to a written release issued Wednesday, and one of them, a 25-year-old man, was arrested at about 7 p.m. Tuesday in the Limbrick Street area.

He appeared in court Wednesday morning, charged with aggravated assault, police said. He remains in custody.

The victim, who police said is a 23-year-old man, remains in hospital in serious condition.

Police said they continue to investigate.