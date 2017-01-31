Police in Thunder Bay, Ont. have arrested a 31 year-old man and charged him with aggravated assault after a reported stabbing at a Limbrick Place residence.

According to a written release issued by police on Tuesday, officers were called to the housing complex at 3:11 p.m. Monday and found the 33 year-old victim. He was taken by ambulance to hospital where he remains in stable condition.

Subsequent interviews with other people in the home led to the arrest of the 31 year-old man.

Police said he was kept in custody after a Tuesday morning court appearance.

According to police, the two men knew each other and alcohol was a factor in the incident.