Thunder Bay police are investigating an assault that sent one man to hospital with serious injuries on the weekend.

Police said the incident occurred Sunday afternoon at a housing complex in the 500 block of Limbrick Street in Thunder Bay. A witness to an assault-in-progress involving three attackers and one victim called police at about 3:20 p.m.

The victim was taken to hospital, and police are searching for the suspects.

No other details were immediately available on Monday.