Thunder Bay's police chief has elected to undergo a trial by judge alone over his breach of trust and obstruction of justice charges.

During a court proceeding in Thunder Bay on Wednesday morning, counsel for J.P. Levesque said that the chief will also waive his right to a preliminary hearing.

The matter will go to assignment court on September 18, when a trial date is expected to be set.

Levesque was charged with breach of trust and obstruction of justice by the OPP in May. According to court documents, he allegedly disclosed confidential information concerning Thunder Bay mayor Keith Hobbs.

Levesque went on medical leave; in May, he was also placed on administrative suspension by the Thunder Bay Police Services Board.