Thunder Bay Police Chief J.P. Levesque will undergo cross-examination Friday morning, after the Crown rested its case Thursday afternoon.

Levesque was called to take the stand on Thursday by his own lawyer, answering a number of questions from defence counsel Brian Gover on his qualifications, as well as his relationship with Mayor Keith Hobbs.

Levesque faces one charge each of obstruction of justice and breach of trust.

Levesque described working alongside Hobbs, and explained the history of Hobbs and the Police Services Board, as well as his disagreements with police administration. He described the relationship between Hobbs and the former Police Chief Bob Herman as, "fraught with conflict."

The relationship between Levesque and Hobbs was described as professional, with Levesque stating, "publicly, I try to keep that as professional as I can."

Examples were given of how Hobbs had written a letter to the editor denouncing police administration, specifically Levesque.

Extortion charge

Levesque detailed how he was informed by the RCMP on December 14, 2016 about an extortion investigation involving Hobbs. Levesque wanted Insp. Don Lewis to look at the investigation started by the RCMP because he didn't want to be, "dropping a pile of crap" onto the OPP, who would, as earlier witnesses testified, in all likelihood, be taking over the case.

Levesque said the RCMP could have been passing on an investigation that was "not valid" and "didn't need to be turned over."

Dealing with Hobbs

Court heard how Levesque attempted to insulate his staff from Hobbs. He said that, "I felt it was my role," to be dealing with the mayor, who would often call police.

Levesque said Hobbs would call about a number of issues, but one in particular was a call from Hobbs, asking police to drop a summary charge against Sandy Zaitzeff, the lawyer who Hobbs was allegedly attempting to extort.

Thunder Bay Police Chief J.P. Levesque spoke about his relationship with Keith Hobbs as part of his testimony Thursday afternoon. (CBC)

Zaitzeff was charged with taxi fraud, or failing to pay a cab fare.

Levesque told Hobbs that request was not possible, and testified that he didn't look into the matter any further.

As for the actual meeting between Levesque and Hobbs, when the mayor was informed there was an ongoing extortion investigation, Levesque said he brought Hobbs into his office and said, "an associate of Mr. Zaitzeff contacted the RCMP alleging that the mayor was attempting to extort Mr. Zaitzeff."

Levesque said he expected Hobbs to "react poorly" as he, "can be somewhat temperamental, emotional." He said he was, "surprised at how calmly he took the information."

Hobbs replied, "Zaitzeff was trying to bring me down," to which Levesque said, "[This is] not the time or place to talk about it."

Concerns of a leak

Levesque said there was concern that Hobbs would find out about the investigation through social media, traditional media, or a leak within the police force, and newly appointed Deputy Chief Sylvie Hauth would be badgered by Hobbs.

He said he was worried that Hobbs would find out about the investigation while he was on a vacation for three weeks.

He admitted he had a "difficult conversation" with Hobbs, but by doing so, would "remove one of the difficulties" for Hauth.

Thunder Bay Mayor Keith Hobbs has been a central figure in the breach of trust and obstruction of justice trial for Thunder Bay Police Chief J.P. Levesque. (Jeff Walters/CBC)

Levesque testified there was "nothing to gain" by telling Hobbs about the investigation. He said he would never intend to obstruct justice, or use his office for any benefit other than the public.

Levesque reiterated why he chose to tell Hobbs, as well as Police Board Chair Jackie Dojack, Thunder Bay city manager Norm Gale, and a few other Thunder Bay Police Service officers about the investigation.

Levesque said telling high-level city administrators had to do with "issues management," and that he brought confidential information to city manager Gale before.

Levesque also said Retired Deputy Police Chief Andy Hay said at his retirement party, to Levesque, "It had to be done Jay," when Levesque mentioned he told Hobbs about the extortion investigation.

Levesque testified he couldn't recall a conversation with Thunder Bay Police officer Susan Kucharik, who said on Wednesday afternoon that Levesque referred to speaking with Hobbs as a ,"professional courtesy." Levesque said no such courtesy ever took place, after referring to the strained relationship between the mayor and the Police Chief.

Cross-examination of Levesque by Crown counsel Jason Nicol will continue Friday morning.