Thunder Bay's police chief will stand trial over charges of obstruction of justice and breach of trust in December.

During a proceeding in assignment court in the northwestern Ontario city on Monday, J.P. Levesque's trial was scheduled for two weeks beginning Dec. 4, 2017. Neither Levesque nor his lawyer was present; the matter was handled by local duty counsel.

Levesque has elected to be tried by judge alone.

According to court documents, Levesque was charged by the OPP in May after allegedly disclosing confidential information concerning Thunder Bay mayor Keith Hobbs.

Hobbs, his wife and another Thunder Bay resident have been charged with extortion. They're scheduled to make their first court appearances September 26.

Levesque was placed on administrative suspension by the Thunder Bay Police Services Board on May 25. He is also on medical leave.